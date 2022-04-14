Assam: Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy
Lala police had arrested the man and submitted the charge sheet before the court on 30 June 2018
Hailakandi: The Court of Special Judge in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.
The man booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by Sanjoy Hazarika, the Special Judge of the Hailakandi court.
"........the convict Piyar Uddin Laskar is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for the offence charged under Section 377 of IPC. He is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence charged under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months," said the order copy.
According to the reports, the incident occurred on 5 June 2018 and based on the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the father of the minor boy, who was sexually abused by the man in the Lala Rural College campus, a case (no-212/2018) was registered at Lala police station against Laskar under the Section 377 of IPC, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012.
Lala police had arrested the man and submitted the charge sheet before the court on 30 June 2018.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Smriti Irani chairs zonal conference of eight north eastern states in Guwahati
The Union minister for women and child development said Anganwadis and one-stop centres across the Northeast region will receive active support from the Centre to ensure that geographical and logistical challenges are met expeditiously
Disturbed areas under AFSPA to be reduced in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, says Amit Shah
The home minister said the decision was a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the 'consistent efforts' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Assam NRC: Supreme Court issues notice on PIL seeking Aadhaar Cards to persons included in final supplementary list
The plea, filed by TMC leader Sushmita Dev, states that nearly 27 lakh people, whose names were admitted into the NRC by way of the final supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, are not being provided their Aadhaar numbers