Assam Board 10th Result 2020: SEBA to open re-evaluation window for HSLC students from 8 June; visit sebaonline.org for details

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will open the re-evaluation window for Class 10 board exams from 8 June. Students who are not satisfied with their marks in the examination can apply for re-evaluation through the website sebaonline.org.

The Assam Board will declare the Class 10th exam result tomorrow (6 June) at 9 am. Once announced, students can check their results on results.sebaonline.org.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the re-evaluation window will be open till 22 June.

How to apply for Assam Board Class 10 result 2020 re-evaluation:

Students can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets in more than one subject.

Step 1: Visit the website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads apply for re-evaluation

Step 3: Key in your roll number and registration number

Step 4: Select the subject/s to be re-evaluated

Step 5: Pay the requisite fee and enter submit

A report by Hindustan Times mentioned that over 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Assam Class 10th board examination this year.

The Assam board had announced the Class 10th results on 15 May. The announcement of results for SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2020 was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how to check your results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Under the quick links section, click on link which says, HSLC/AHM RESULTS - 2020. You can also access the link directly by visiting the URL Results.sebaonline.org.

Step 3: Click on The Assam Board Result.

Step 4: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download and save marksheet for future reference

Students can also receive SEBA Class 10 board exam 2020 result via SMS. For that, students will have to go to the message option on their phones and type SEBA20 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 57766.

The results of Assam Board Class 12 examination 2020 will be announced by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on 25 June at ahsec.nic.in. Students will also be able to check their result using the Upolobdho app which is available on Google PlayStore.