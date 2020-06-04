You are here:
Assam Board Class 12 result to be declared on 25 June; check score online at ahsec.nic.in or at Upolobdho Android app

India FP Trending Jun 04, 2020 20:12:04 IST

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Class 12 result on 25 June. Assam Board Class 12 result will be announced on the official website of AHSEC at http://www.ahsec.nic.in/.

Students will also be able to check their result using the Upolobdho app which is available on Google Playstore.

Representational image. Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic caused significant issues in the evaluation of answer sheets, but teachers have toiled hard to make this happen, reported The Sentinel quoting Dayananda Burhagohain, chairman of the AHSEC.

“We had to resort to seeking help from the district administration. Even after the evaluation has completed, we had to wait for a long time for declare the results,” added Burhagohain.

More than 2.3 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year in Assam. Out of which, around 1.75 lakh took exams in the Arts stream, 40,500 in Science and 18,000 in Commerce.

According to NDTV, this year results will be released online only. Unlike other years, this time around offline results will not be put out in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) will also only provide digital marksheets for admission to higher education courses.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that admission process for higher education institutes under AHSEC will take place online this year.

On the other hand, result for Class 10 will be declared at 9 am on 6 June.

How to check Class 12 result

Step 1: Go to official website of AHSEC at http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.

Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number or date of birth to log in to view your results

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 20:12:04 IST



