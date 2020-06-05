You are here:
SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Date: Assam Board to declare Class 10th exam results tomorrow at 9 am on results.sebaonline.org

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2020 17:18:55 IST

SEBA HSLC Result 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will announce the Class 10th exam results tomorrow (6 June) at 9 am, according to sebaonline.org.

The Assam Board will declare the result on its official website Results.sebaonline.org.

Representational image. Reuters.

According to Hindustan Times, over 3.8 lakh students appeared for the Assam class 10th board exams.

According to a report in the Times of India , the Board had declared the results last year on 15 May but the results were delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report, evaluation of about 95 percent of the answer sheets for the High School Leaving Certificate exam (HSLC)or Class 10 examination was done by 24 March, when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown began. The rest of the answer sheets were evaluated during the lockdown despite hurdles.

Here's how to check your results on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Under the quick links section, click on link which says, HSLC/AHM RESULTS - 2020. You can also access the link directly by visiting the URL Results.sebaonline.org.

Step 3: Click on The Assam Board Result.

Step 4: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download and save marksheet for future reference

According to a TOI report, admissions to Class 11 shall be provided on the basis of the digital marksheets.

Educational institutions can cross check the scores through the Result Gazette, which will be provided to them digitally by the Board.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 17:18:55 IST



