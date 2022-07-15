Assam: 477 kg of ganja seized from truck in Karbi Anglong, driver arrested
A truck coming from Dimapur side of Nagaland was intercepted, and 46 packets of Ganja were found from the external cabin hood of the truck
Karbi Anglong (Assam): Security forces on Friday seized 477 kg of Ganja from a truck and arrested the driver of the vehicle in the Bokajan town of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The arrested person has been identified as 57-year-old Ram Chandra Yadav.
After receiving confidential information, a temporary check-post was set up at Khakrajan in the Bokajan town under the Barpathar police station by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
The Ganja packets were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, SDPO Bokajan.
“At about 6:30 am, a truck coming from Dimapur side of Nagaland was intercepted. After a thorough investigation of the vehicle, 46 packets of Ganja weighing 477 kgs have been recovered which were found concealed in the external cabin hood of the truck,” SDPO Das said.
In recent times, the Karbi Anglong district police have seized huge quantities of contraband drugs, including heroin, brown sugar, Yaba tablets, and Ganja worth several crores of rupees, and arrested as many as 20 persons in separate drug-busting operations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why landslides are so frequent in the monsoon
A landslide in Manipur late-last month has so far claimed 47 lives, while in another instance in Karnataka three people died. Experts believe most landslips occur during the monsoon because of geologically weak soil, deforestation and careless infrastructure projects
Manipur landslide: At least nine from Assam killed; 12 others from the state still missing
The state government has compiled a list of 26 people from Assam present at the Tupul railway yard construction site in Noney district of neighbouring Manipur, when the landslide had occurred on 29 June
'Scammers ko kardo tum confuse': Assam Police use Baba Sehgal’s beatboxing to raise awareness about OTP scams
The clip in the tweet has got more than 5000 views. ADGP of Assam Police quote tweeted the post and wrote, 'Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai! OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai'