As onion prices bring tears to consumers' eyes, Twitter finds relief in memes; Opposition criticises government's failure in tackling crisis

India FP Trending Dec 01, 2019 13:36:05 IST

  • Recently, onions have seen a rise in prices reaching over the century-mark in most states of the country.

  • This common ingredient which is used in almost every dish and is a kitchen staple is making people teary-eyed after the price hike.

  • While some are blaming the government, others are combating the soaring prices by flooding Twitter with memes and jokes with the hashtag #Onionprice

The prices of onions have seen a rise crossing the Rs 100 per kilogram mark in many cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune, inviting harsh criticism from Opposition parties like Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are blaming the Centre for not taking appropriate steps to tackle the crisis and ease the inflation. The spike in rates also found a mention in Lok Sabha proceedings and led to protests by MLAs in the Assam Assembly, where lawmakers wore garlands of onions around their necks.

A kilo of onion is currently selling at Rs 90 to Rs 100 in most Indian states, according to an India Today report.

While some citizens are blaming the government, others are seen addressing the issue the soaring prices by taking to Twitter with memes and jokes with the hashtag #Onionprice.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Like the Opposition, a section of Twitter also blamed the government for the surge in prices. While some questioned the government, President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra called out the Centre for "being in collusion with hoarders and black-marketers".

Prices have risen sharply since May this year, caused by delayed arrival of the new crop and damage to the harvested crop in the main onion-growing states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, Indian Express reported.

Expressing concern over the price rise, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had told PTI the situation is being closely monitored by a team of five Union ministers chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. Finance minister, agriculture minister and road transport minister are also members of the group of ministers. The group of ministers has already held one meeting and another one will be held soon, he said

Earlier in November, when he was asked about when the prices will reduce, Paswan said, "I am not an astrologer but it should hopefully come down by end of November or beginning December."

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 13:36:05 IST

