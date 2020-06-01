As Cyclone Nisarga forms in Arabian Sea, India Meteorological Department issues red alert for coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for 4 June due to the cyclonic storm Nisarga in the Arabian Sea. The weather department says that "low pressure" formed over the Arabian Sea is expected to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and will cause rainfall over both the states.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the IMD has also issued an orange code warning for Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for today.

The same warning has been issued for coastal Maharashtra and Goa for 2 June.

Here are 10 things to know about Cyclone Nisarga:

IMD's Cyclone E-Atlas, which has been tracking cyclones and weather depressions over the north Indian Ocean, said no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall near Mumbai along the Maharashtra coast during the month of June since 1891.

Stronger than usual winds and showers are expected to lash the coast of Maharashtra on the evening of 2 June and in the first half of 3 June, Hindustan Times, citing Akshay Deoaras, an independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, UK, reported.

IMD issued warning of heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions for fishermen and coastal authorities in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maharashtra may face wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph on 3 June.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has stopped all fishing activities off the coast as wind speed reaching 45 - 55 kmph and gusting at 65 kmph is likely to prevail along the coast of Kerala and over Lakswadeep as well.

The KSDMA has also sounded yellow alert in nine districts on Monday, warning them to expect heavy rain.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thacke000ray has requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea for the next two to three days as a cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea.

The IMD said a low pressure area intensified into depression on Monday morning. It will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross north Maharastra and south Gujarat coast during the evening or night of 3 June.

The Low pressure area intensified into depression today morning. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and cross North Maharastra and South Gujarat coast during 3rd June evening/night. pic.twitter.com/mQtFqywKk7 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 1, 2020

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatral told news agency PTI that the cyclone will have an impact on Mumbai. It will cross the coast on the evening of 3 June with a speed of 105 to 110 kmph.

The name Nisarga was suggested by Bangladesh and will be the first to be used from the new list of names for North Indian Ocean Cyclones that was released in 2020. Amphan was the last name from the old list that was published in 2004.