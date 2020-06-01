Cyclone expected to hit Maharashtra in 2-3 days as low pressure area forms over Arabian Sea, warns Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday requested fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea as a cyclone is expected to hit the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area has formed near the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep.

While addressing a press conference, Thackeray said, "In the next 2-3 days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for the next 3-4 days."

Thackeray said that the government has received a complaint that beds are falling short in the hospitals.

"We received a complaint that beds are less, I don't deny these complaints. There were some instances where we lacked beds. Earlier, we had only three hospitals for infection cases and now we have 2,500 hospitals. Earlier, we had only 400 beds and now we have 2.5 lakh beds all over the state, including those which are in quarantine centres. Out of these, 25,000 beds have oxygen facility," he said.

The Chief Minister thanked railways minister Piyush Goyal for the trains and said that around 11 lakh migrant workers have been sent to their native places. "Last time, when I spoke about trains, Piyush Goyal got angry, but today I want to thank him for arranging trains. Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains," Thackeray said.

Speaking on the exam of the students, he said that the government has decided that it will take the average of semester exams and will allot marks to the students. "The situation is not conducive to take exams. Several lakhs of students will come to take the exam, distancing will be difficult. We have decided that we will take the average of semester exam and will allot marks to the students. Those who still want to sit in exam will be given the opportunity in November or October when the situation gets safer," he said.

Thackeray said that he was not worried about government and no one can harm his government. "Now, the time has come that responsibility and precautions together have to put together. You (people) have taken many precautions and if we stand together, there won't be any danger to us. There is no danger to this government, it won't collapse," he said.