You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IMD says low-pressure area near western coast will develop into cyclonic storm in next two days; rainfall likely in Maharashtra, Gujarat

India Asian News International May 31, 2020 21:45:03 IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that a low-pressure area which is building on the western coast in the Arabian Sea will develop into a "cyclonic storm."

The IMD further stated that the "low pressure" which has formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and will cause rainfall over these states.

"A low-pressure area formed over South East & adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD tweeted.

The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan created havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 21:45:03 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Here's how bidi, gutka and other forms of tobacco harm your body

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres