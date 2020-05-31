IMD says low-pressure area near western coast will develop into cyclonic storm in next two days; rainfall likely in Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warned that a low-pressure area which is building on the western coast in the Arabian Sea will develop into a "cyclonic storm."

The IMD further stated that the "low pressure" which has formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to move towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and will cause rainfall over these states.

"A low-pressure area formed over South East & adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over East-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," IMD tweeted.

The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan created havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.