12 injured, including 4 policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian after terrorists hurl grenade at police

India FP Staff Jun 04, 2018 17:51:35 IST

Srinagar: Twelve people, including four policemen and eight civilians, were injured on Monday when militants hurled a grenade at a police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian town.

The grenade exploded on the road injuring the lot, a police officer said. A girl who was among the injured was said to be in critical condition and rushed to a Srinagar hospital.

Hospital sources in Shopian identified two of the injured policemen as Station House Officer (SHO) Gulzar Ahmad and his security guard.

Militants have continued to attack security forces despite New Delhi declaring a unilateral but conditional truce during the holy month of Ramzan.


