Army Helicopter Crash: 'Join millions in praying for the well-being of CDS'; prayers pour in after chopper carrying Gen Bipin Rawat crashes

An army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, today, 8 December. As per PTI and other news sources, the crash took place in the Nilgiris. A total of 14 people were on board when the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed, as per sources.

According to ANI, the CDS General was in the chopper along with some staff and family members. Search and rescue operations have been launched in the area of the accident. According to official sources four bodies have been recovered so far and three injured persons have been rescued from the crash site.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, as per a statement from the Indian Air Force.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Several leaders from across the political spectrum have reacted to the news of the crash. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote that he was shocked to learn about the incident and was praying for everyone’s well-being.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board.

I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 8, 2021

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was distressed to hear the news of the accident.

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat sent his “prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board.”

Unfortunate news of the Army chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. My prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board. — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 8, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of General Rawat and all who were on board the chopper.

Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also tweeted on the crash and sent his prayers.

Prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and officers who were on board. https://t.co/1OZYN1QfBs — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) December 8, 2021

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge said he was deeply concerned about the chopper’s passengers and prayed for their wellbeing.

Deeply concerned to hear reports of army helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Praying for the safety and well-being of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his family and staff who were on board the reportedly crashed helicopter. — Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (@LoPIndia) December 8, 2021

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to see the images of the crash and prayed for everyone’s safety.

Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent in his prayers.

V v sad to hear this. I pray for everyone’s safety https://t.co/Cz79935xGc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he was praying for the well-being of all people who were on board the chopper.

Praying for the well-being and safety of CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji, his family and senior Army officials who were on-board on an Army helicopter that crashed in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/DeB1IL9hQS — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 8, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote that he was praying for the well-being of all the chopper’s passengers.

Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his shock:

We're shocked beyond words at the helicopter crash carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat. Deeply anguished at the losses of his family members and staff. I join millions in praying for the speedy recovery of General Rawat. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 8, 2021

Reports say that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the chopper crash.

General Rawat took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country in 2019. He was appointed as the head of the department of military affairs, as per NDTV. Before taking charge as the CDS, General Rawat had served as the Chief of Army for three years. He was the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to assume the position of Chief of Army Staff.

