Army Helicopter Crash: 'Join millions in praying for the well-being of CDS'; prayers pour in after chopper carrying Gen Bipin Rawat crashes

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, as per a statement from the Indian Air Force

FP Trending December 08, 2021 15:29:38 IST
An army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, on Wednesday. News18

An army chopper carrying senior defence officers, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, today, 8 December. As per PTI and other news sources, the crash took place in the Nilgiris. A total of 14 people were on board when the Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed, as per sources.

According to ANI, the CDS General was in the chopper along with some staff and family members. Search and rescue operations have been launched in the area of the accident. According to official sources four bodies have been recovered so far and three injured persons have been rescued from the crash site.

Follow all LIVE Updates related to the army helicopter crash here

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash, as per a statement from the Indian Air Force.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum have reacted to the news of the crash. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote that he was shocked to learn about the incident and was praying for everyone’s well-being.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was distressed to hear the news of the accident.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat sent his “prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of General Rawat and all who were on board the chopper.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also tweeted on the crash and sent his prayers.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge said he was deeply concerned about the chopper’s passengers and prayed for their wellbeing.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened to see the images of the crash and prayed for everyone’s safety.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sent in his prayers.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he was praying for the well-being of all people who were on board the chopper.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote that he was praying for the well-being of all the chopper’s passengers.

Chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his shock:

Reports say that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the chopper crash.

General Rawat took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff of the country in 2019. He was appointed as the head of the department of military affairs, as per NDTV. Before taking charge as the CDS, General Rawat had served as the Chief of Army for three years. He was the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to assume the position of Chief of Army Staff.

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 15:29:38 IST

