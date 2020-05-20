APSCHE extends application deadline for AP EAMCET, AP ECET, AP PGECET to 15 June

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has once again extended the last date for submission of application for AP EAMCET, AP ECET and AP PGECET to 15 June.

Earlier, the deadline to submit an application for the entrance exams was 20 May.

AP EAMCET 2020 will be conducted from 27 to 31 July, while AP ECET 2020 will be held on 24 July. AP PGECET 2020 will take place from 2 to 4 August.

Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted for admission to various professional courses offered in Andhra Pradesh.

Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) is held for admission into 2nd-year level lateral entry into engineering or pharmacy courses. Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) is conducted for getting into postgraduate engineering courses.

APSCHE has also announced dates for other exams. AP Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET) will be held on 5 August, while AP LAWCET 2020, the entrance test for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses, will be conducted on 6 August.

AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET) will take place from 7 to 9 August.

How to apply

Those who want apply for the courses will have to visit the official websites for the exams. For example, if you want to apply for AP EAMCET, you will have to go to the website of the exam at https://sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET/EamcetHomePages/Home.aspx.

First, pay the exam fees. When you go to fee payment section, you will be required to provide details like mobile number, email ID and name. Pay using one of the available options and confirm payment status.

Now, proceed to fill the application form by providing the required details. Finally, take the printout of the application form for future reference.