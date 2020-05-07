AP EAMCET 2020 revised dates announced, exam to be held from 27 to 31 July; check detailed schedule here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised exam dates for common entrance tests (CET) 2020. As per the latest notification, AP EAMCET will now be conducted from 27 to 31 July 2020.

EAMCET stands for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. The computer-based exam is conduct by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of APSCHE.

The exam is conducted for admission to Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B. Tech (Agricultural Engineering) B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc (Agriculture) / B.Sc. (Horticulture) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc, B. Pharmacy, and Pharma D courses.

According to the notification, AP ECET 2020 (entrance test for engineering) will take place on 24 July 2020. The AP ICET 2020 (Integrated Common Entrance Test) will be held on 25 July, while the AP PGECET 2020 (Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test) will be held from 2 to 4 August.

The revised schedule also states that AP EDCET 2020, (Education Common Entrance Test) will be conducted on 5 August and the AP LAWCET 2020, (entrance test for law and post-graduation law), will be held on 6 August. Physical Education Common Entrance Test, AP PECET 2020, will be conducted from 7 to 9 August 2020.

APSCHE has extended the last date for submission of application form for AP EAMCET till 20 May. The date has been extended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.