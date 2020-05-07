AP EAMCET 2020: Last date for submission of application extended till 20 May amid COVID-19 lockdown 3.0

The last date for submission of application form for AP EAMCET has been extended till 20 May in view of the coronavirus lockdown. The exam is conducted for admission to B.E., B.Tech., B.Sc., B.V.Sc. and A.H., B.F.Sc., B. Pharmacy and Pharm.D. courses.

AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada. As per an article on NDTV, students may download the mobile App APSCHE myCET from the Google Play Store if they wish to receive the latest information regarding the examination.

Eligibility for EAMCET (Engineering)

Candidates should have passed Class 12 exams with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Those appearing in Class 12 exams are also eligible.

Candidates who have passed or appeared in the final year of the Diploma examination in Engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh or Telangana are eligible too.

For Agriculture and Medical

It is mandatory for the candidates to have passed Class 12 with required subjects. Those appearing in Class 12 exam are eligible too.

How to apply for AP EAMCET

Step 1: Go to official website of various EAMCET - sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Step 2: Provide details like name, date of birth and mobile numbers, among others, and pay application fee.

Step 3: Once the payment status is approved one can fill in the application form. Candidates are required to fill in all relevant details in the application.

Step 4: Check all the provided details carefully before clicking on the submit button.

