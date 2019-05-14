AP SSC Class 10th Result 2019 Declared updates: 5,464 Andhra Pradesh schools register 100% with all Class 10 students passing; three record zero results

AP SSC 10th Result 2019 updates: The Andhra Pradesh board declared the Class 10 board exam 2019 results on Tuesday in a press conference in Visakhapatnam.
This year, 5,464 schools across the state recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent. A total of three schools have registered zero results in Andhra Pardesh SSC 10th board exam, with all Class 10 students failing. Among districts, East Godavari topped the AP SSC Class 10 exam with pass percentage at 98.19 percent, while Nellore district scored the lowest pass percentage at 83.19 percent.
This year, girls have outperformed boys in AP SSC Class 10 exam. With 94.88 percent students qualifying the 2019 10th board exam, the pass percentage for girls is 95.09 percent and for boys the figure is at 94.68 percent.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 examination results today (14 May). After the declaration of results, students can check their scores on the official website – bseap.org. The AP inter results 2019 were also declared recently.
This year the BSEAP conducted the Class 10 examinations from 18 March to 2 April.
In 2018, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP Board Class 10 results with a total pass percentage of 94.48 percent. The AP Board 10th results in 2018 were declared on 29 April.
Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board bseap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the live link to go to the result page
Step 3: Key in all relevant information like name, birth of date and roll number
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
The BSEAP is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state.
Updated Date: May 14, 2019 12:39:52 IST
Around 5.15% students get 10 CGPA
Out of the 6 lakh candidates, who had appeared for the AP Class 10th board exam, 5.15 percent students received 10 CGPA. 5,464 or 46.47% schools in Andhra Pradesh registered a pass percentage of 100%.
Last year, around 6,475 students from private schools in the state secured 10 CGPA
AP SSC supplementary exam starts from June
The Class 10 students can appear for the supplementary exam, which will commence on 17 June and will be concluded by 28 June. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. The results of the SSC supplementary exam are usually declared by July.
Interested candidates must apply for re-verification process by 30 May and pay a fee of Rs 500. The last date for paying the fee is 6 June.
Online marksheet of AP SSC Class 10 results
After checking the SSC scores, students can save a copy of the same and take its printout. The print copy of the result can be used only as a reference till the official documents are issued by the AP board. Usually BSEAP issues the certificates immediately after the results are released. Students can collect the same from their respective schools.
Marksheet, pass certificate to be issued soon
As the SSC 10th board exam results are declared, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will now issue the pass certificates and marksheets to Class 10 students which can be collected from the respective schools.
5, 464 Andhra Pradesh schools record 100% pass percentage
This year, 5,464 schools across the state recorded a pass percentage of 100 percent. A total of three schools have registered zero results in Andhra Pardesh SSC 10th board exam, with all Class 10 students failing.
Alternative ways to check SSC Class 10 scores
Students can check their scores in the official website bseap.org as the results of AP SSC 10th board exams are declared. However, if the official website is down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, students can visit other websites like examresults.net and results.gov.in to check the result.
East Godavari emerges top-scoring district with 98.19%
Among districts, East Godavari topped the AP SSC Class 10 exam with pass percentage at 98.19 percent, while Nellore district scored the lowest pass percentage at 83.19 percent.
Girls outperform boys in AP SSC exam
This year, girls have outperformed boys in AP SSC Class 10 exam. With 94.88 percent students qualifying the 2019 10th board exam, the pass percentage for girls is 95.09 percent and for boys the figure is at 94.68 percent.
94.88% students clear AP SSC exam
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the SSC Class 10 scores today, 14 May with 94.88% students passing in the board exam.
AP board declares SSC Class 10 results
Prakasam had emerged as top-scoring district in 2018 AP SSC 10th board exam
Among districts, Prakasam had recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.93 percent in 2018 SSC Class 10 exam, while Nellore district had scored the lowest pass percentage at 80.37 percent.
Overall pass percentage for 2018 AP SSC Class 10 results was at 94.48%
In 2018, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) had announced the SSC Class 10 scores on 29 April. With the overall pass percentage at 94.48 percent, girls had cleared the 2018 SSC exam with 94.56% pass percentage and for boys the figure was at 84.41 percent.
AP SSC Class 10 scores to be hosted by RTGS AP too
The RTGS portal of the Andhra Pradesh government, which was introduced in 2018, will also host the SSC Class 10 results. As per the latest update on the website – bseap.org, the SSC result is expected to be released by 11 am today, 14 May.
SSC Class 10 scores also available on Kaizala and People First Citizen App
Students who appeared for Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th board exam will be able to download their scores from Kaizala and People First Citizen app, available on Google Play. The SSC scores will also be available on AP Fiber TV.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished good luck to Class 10 students
Wishing all the students good luck for their SSC Class 10 scores, Chandrababu Naidu asked parents to encourage the candidates and refrain from comparing their scores with others and not hurt their self esteem.
6 lakh students appeared for 10th board exam this year
Around six lakh students will be checking their results on Tuesday once the Andhra Pradesh board declares the results on its official website.
AP 10th results to be declared in press conference
The Andhra Pradesh board is likely to declare the Class 10 board exam 2019 results on Tuesday in a press conference in Visakhapatnam. Results are to be expected at any time between 11 am to 12 pm.
The official website may be down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, in which case students can visit other websites like examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in to check the result.
