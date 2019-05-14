AP Board 10th results 2019 Declared: Alternative websites to check BSEAP Class 10 result if official website bseap.org is down

AP Board 10th results 2019 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) announced the Class 10 examination results. Students can check their scores in the official website bseap.org.

However, if the official website is down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, students can visit other websites like www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in to check the result.

Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board bseap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the live link to go to the result page

Step 3: Key in all relevant information like name, birth of date and roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

In 2018, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP Board Class 10 results with a total pass percentage of 94.48 percent. The AP Board 10th results in 2018 were declared on 29 April. This year the BSEAP conducted the Class 10 examinations from 18 March to 2 April, 2019.

The BSEAP is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state. The AP inter results 2019 were also declared recently.

