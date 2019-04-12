AP intermediate results 2019: Andhra Pradesh board to declare 1st, 2nd year scores shortly; candidates can check on bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2019 | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the AP Inter 2019 results on Friday, 12 April. The results can be checked on bieap.gov.in and other websites. The time for the announcement is set for 11 am, according to reports.

Students can also access their Class 11 and Class 12 exam scores through third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com.

More than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams in the February and March. The Andhra Pradesh first year exam was held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

Steps to check the AP inter board exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says AP 1st, 2nd year inter result 2019

3. Enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details

4. The Class 11 and Class 12 exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results

6. Ṭake a printout of the same for future reference

Soon after announcements of the board exam results, BIEAP will release the upcoming compartment examination schedule for candidates who fail to secure passing marks in major subjects.

