AP EAMCET 2020 phase 2 counselling commences, register options at apeamcet.nic.in by 23 January

The online option entry for the second round of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 commences today, 21 January.

Candidates who want to take admission through EAMCET counselling will have to choose their options by logging in to the official website apeamcet.nic.in.

The last date to choose options is 23 January and candidates who are able to select options on or before the last date will be eligible to download allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission.

Here's how to enter options for AP EAMCET web counselling 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling - apeamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, click on 'Candidates Registration' to generate login credentials.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on 'Candidates Login' and key in their credentials to sign in.

Step 4: After choosing options, they need to save and take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

Candidates can also download the 'option entry form' from the official website. The exam authorities have invited students to give more options to avoid the disappointment of not obtaining a seat.

The AP EAMCET 2020 seat allotment result will be declared on 25 January at 6 pm. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to the allotted institute for the confirmation of seats and completion of admission process.

The list of colleges, courses and their codes are available on the website. Candidates can list out colleges and courses in order of their preference based on the course and college codes.