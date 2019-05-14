AP SSC Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: BSEAP to declare Class 10 results today; check scores on bseap.org, manabadi.com

AP SSC 10th Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to announce the Class 10 examination results today (14 May). After the declaration of results, students can check their scores on the official website bseap.org. The AP inter results 2019 were also declared recently.

This year the BSEAP conducted the Class 10 examinations from 18 March to 2 April.

In 2018, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for the AP Board Class 10 results with a total pass percentage of 94.48 percent. The AP Board 10th results in 2018 were declared on 29 April.

Steps to check AP Board 10th results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board bseap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the live link to go to the result page

Step 3: Key in all relevant information like name, birth of date and roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your AP Board 10th result 2019 will be displayed

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The BSEAP is an independent agency working under the aegis of Ministry Of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is responsible for promotion, management, and development of secondary level school education in the state.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.