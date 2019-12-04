Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others congratulate Sundar Pichai on becoming Alphabet CEO

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others took to Twitter to congratulate Google CEO Sundar Pichai for becoming the head of Alphabet Inc, the internet giant’s parent company.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their posts as CEO and President, respectively, from Alphabet, but will continue to remain on the board of directors and together control a majority of voting power over company decisions.

Pichai also took to Twitter to announce this news and said that he’s “excited” while thanking Goggle co-founders.

I’m excited about Alphabet’s long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration - a strong foundation we’ll continue to build on https://t.co/tSVsaj4FsR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 4, 2019

In his tweet, Mahindra remarked if India could monetise export of CEOs, it would help the country's financials.

India’s most robust export product is probably the ‘Global CEO.’ It’s now a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material. If only there was some way of monetising these ‘exports,’ India would have a perpetual balance of payments surplus! 😊 https://t.co/y1n4EZeCaW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2019



While Shekhar said it's every founder's dream to have a teammate like Pichai

Congratulations Sundar ! Very well deserved.

Every founder dreams of a team mate like you.

Best wishes 👏🏼👏🏼 — Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) December 4, 2019

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was delighted and proud to hear the announcement.

So @sundarpichai is now head of #Alphabet in addition to #Google. What a career. Delighted and proud. What peak is there now to climb! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2019



YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also took to Twitter to congratulate Pichai while thanking the Google co-founders for their "leadership and vision".

From the garage to today, thank you for your leadership and vision these last 21 years Larry and Sergey. And congrats @SundarPichai! https://t.co/YqvbLQfpvb pic.twitter.com/jeCb4qpLUg — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) December 4, 2019

Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl also congratulated Pichai saying that “the world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time”.

Incredible news! The world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time Congratulations @sundarpichai! — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) December 4, 2019

Pichai’s name is now among the top trends across all social media platforms and he continues to dominate the trends on Twitter in India.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Respect 🙏

It's @sundarpichai now to head Alphabet and Google. Humility and Passion is non replaceable qualities required in a leader. An example before us.#Google #CEO pic.twitter.com/0CwG0SPxaA — Ruthren Periyasamy IFS (@Ruthren91) December 4, 2019

Many many congratulations @sundarpichai sir for newer and bigger responsibilities. Your entire home country 🇮🇳 is proud of you. You’re inspiration to not millions but billions. You set the bar so high that noone else would ever be able to match that. https://t.co/mvyONekHnV — ANKUSH BANERJEE (@ankushbanerjee_) December 4, 2019

@sundarpichai Congratulations! From @Google CEO to becoming the CEO of its parent company Alphabet! What an inspiring journey! India is proud of you 👍🏻❣ https://t.co/jXDOZwYZp8 — Anju Chandel (@AnjuChandel) December 4, 2019

One more feather on the cap of @sundarpichai Good to know that Indian leading the parent company of world's leading Search giant. https://t.co/sHpI9EacSr — Shashi'Dr C (@Shashi_drc) December 4, 2019

Wow! #SundarPichai is now head of #Alphabet.

He was running Google. Now he is running Google ka baap. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai: Papa, I am now head of Alphabet. Dad: What? You quit Google??? Sundar: But dad it's a part.. Dad: YOU QUIT a stable job to join some startup-aa? 😱 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai is the Madrasi ‘Sharmaji ka ladka’ — Raj S (@raj_s) December 4, 2019

Pichai has been with Google since 2004 and oversaw several of the company’s key products before becoming CEO of Google in 2015 when the search giant reorganised its corporate structure.

