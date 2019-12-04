You are here:
Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others congratulate Sundar Pichai on becoming Alphabet CEO

India FP Trending Dec 04, 2019 16:49:43 IST

  • Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others took to Twitter to congratulate Google CEO Sundar Pichai for becoming the head of Alphabet - the internet giant's parent company

  • Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their posts as CEO and President respectively from Alphabet but will continue to remain on the board of directors and together control a majority of voting power over company decisions

  • Pichai also took to Twitter to announce this news and said that he is excited while thanking the Goggle co-founders

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma among others took to Twitter to congratulate Google CEO Sundar Pichai for becoming the head of Alphabet Inc, the internet giant’s parent company.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their posts as CEO and President, respectively, from Alphabet, but will continue to remain on the board of directors and together control a majority of voting power over company decisions.

Pichai also took to Twitter to announce this news and said that he’s “excited” while thanking Goggle co-founders.

In his tweet, Mahindra remarked if India could monetise export of CEOs, it would help the country's financials.


While Shekhar said it's every founder's dream to have a teammate like Pichai

Famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was delighted and proud to hear the announcement.


YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also took to Twitter to congratulate Pichai while thanking the Google co-founders for their "leadership and vision".

Snapdeal’s Kunal Bahl also congratulated Pichai saying that “the world will change for the better, one Alphabet at a time”.

Pichai’s name is now among the top trends across all social media platforms and he continues to dominate the trends on Twitter in India.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Pichai has been with Google since 2004 and oversaw several of the company’s key products before becoming CEO of Google in 2015 when the search giant reorganised its corporate structure.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 16:49:43 IST

