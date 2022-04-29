Watch | Anand Mahindra shares video of 3-wheeler resembling Batmobile racing on Indian road

A handle named Roads of Mumbai initially shared the now-viral video. They captioned it 'When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares thought-provoking videos to inspire people. His posts usually speak of bringing about a change but at the same time they highlight the talents across the country.

This time too, the Mahindra and Mahindra boss has shared a video on his official Twitter handle which talks of the “coolest thing” he has seen in a long time. The video captures a man driving a customised vehicle on Indian roads that’s looks like a Batmobile. Interestingly, the custom design vehicle is seen carrying dairy products in it.

The Batmobile is the car driven by superhero Batman. “I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while,” the Mahindra Group chairman wrote in his tweet. Towards the end of his post, Mahindra showed his interest to meet ‘this road warrior’.

The video shows a three-wheeler customised vehicle that resemble a Formula One car racing on an empty road in rural India. Two large milk cans along with some other items can also be seen behind the driver's seat. The pilot can be seen wearing a helmet, black jacket and gloves.

Check his post here:

I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior… https://t.co/lZbDnge7mo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2022

A handle named Roads of Mumbai initially shared the now-viral video. They captioned it saying, “When you want to become a F1 driver, but the family insists in helping the dairy business.”

Since going viral, the video has received a massive 1.61 lakh views so far. People on social media praised the resourcefulness of the driver while others lauded the man for taking several road-safety precautions like wearing protective gear and a helmet.

This is not the first time when Mahindra pointed out a hidden talent. He recently shared a post about a young artist from Chennai who impressed both Mahindra and the social media users. Identified as M Surendhar, the man sits in one corner of Chennai's busy Pondy Bazaar.

Reports suggest that Surendhar sketches portraits of shoppers for a fee, which he uses to pay for his studies. Hailing Surendhar for his self-taught art, Mahindra stated that he plans to get a portrait of himself sketched by him.

