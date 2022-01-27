Anand Mahindra gifts Bolero to Maharashtra man in exchange for his handmade car

Dattatraya Lohar’s unique four-wheeler had gone viral on social media last year which was made on a budget of Rs 6,000 using abandoned and old car parts

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has gifted a Bolero to a man who recently designed a car from scrap materials. The business tycoon had shared a post about the ingenious vehicle last year and promised to provide the creator, Dattatraya Lohar, with a car.

He had also stated that the man’s vehicle would be kept at the Mahindra Research Valley so that it could inspire people to be more resourceful.

Mahindra stated in his tweet, that he was "delighted that Dattatraya Lohar's family accepted a Bolero in exchange for his old four-wheeler. He also added that while Lohar's family received the Bolero, the company "proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful."

View the tweet here:

Delighted that he accepted the offer to exchange his vehicle for a new Bolero. Yesterday his family received the Bolero & we proudly took charge of his creation. It will be part of our collection of cars of all types at our Research Valley & should inspire us to be resourceful. https://t.co/AswU4za6HT pic.twitter.com/xGtfDtl1K0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

The post has gone viral on social media since it was posted on 25 January. It has received over 3,200 retweets and 31,000 likes till date. Several social media users were impressed by Mahindra’s generosity.

Dattatraya Lohar’s unique four-wheeler had gone viral on social media last year and was even featured on the YouTube channel Historicano. The vehicle was made on a budget of Rs 6,000 using abandoned and old car parts. It even had a kick-start mechanism similar to what is used in two-wheelers.

Mahindra had shared a video of Lohar demonstrating how the four-wheeler works. Watch the video here:

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

He had also cautioned the man that his vehicle may be fined by authorities since it did not comply with regulations and offered him a Bolero in exchange for his unique four-wheeler.

Lohar had built the car himself to fulfil his son’s dream of riding a four-wheeler.

This is not the first time Mahindra has fulfilled a promise made on social media. Last year, the industrialist sponsored the education of Ningombam Prem, a boy from Manipur, who had built a replica of the Iron Man suit from electronic waste.

Mahindra’s team located the boy and offered to assist him and his siblings in their education.

