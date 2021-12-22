Maharashtra man builds four-wheeler using abandoned car parts, impresses Anand Mahindra

According to news reports, the vehicle built by Dattatraya Lohar was made on a budget of Rs 6,000. It uses a kick-start mechanism that is commonly seen in two-wheelers. The vehicle was made by him using abandoned and old car parts

There is no dearth of people who use their creativity to create amazing machines and artworks. Often, individuals use the bare minimum of resources to make some mind-boggling creations. One such person is Dattatraya Lohar, who built a four-wheeler from scrap metal to fulfil his son’s dream.

The unique vehicle, which was featured by YouTube channel Historicano, even grabbed the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who shared a 45-second clip of Lohar demonstrating how the vehicle works.

“This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people,” Mahindra wrote, adding that he was also a fan of the resourcefulness and “their passion for mobility-not to mention the familiar front grille”.

The clip has gone viral on social media, receiving 4.8 lakh views till date. Watch the viral clip here:

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

Many people praised Lohar for his invention.

Ingenuity at its best !! Even the driving position is as per his convenience and not regulations 😅 — bharatt (@bharattchandda) December 21, 2021

Others were grateful to Mahindra for highlighting the creativity of the person.

True, ingenuity is born mostly from necessity and /or curiosity. Great idea and work by this person. Kudos. I always admire your appreciation for such people and always surprised by the information collection by you from nook and corner. — Skylark (@Skylarksea) December 21, 2021

Mahindra also said that while local authorities may stop Dattatraya Lohar from plying the vehicle on the roads since it does not follow regulations, he will personally offer a Bolero to him in exchange for his vehicle. According to the industrialist, the four-wheeler can be displayed at the Mahindra Research Valley where it could keep inspiring the people of the company.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

According to news reports, the vehicle, which is a left-hand drive, was made on a budget of Rs 6,000. It uses a kick-start mechanism that is commonly seen in two-wheelers. The vehicle was made by him using abandoned and old car parts.

This is not the first time that Mahindra has highlighted such an example of resourcefulness and ingenuity on his social media handle. Some months ago, he had shared the video of a Manipuri boy who had created a replica of the Iron Man suit form scrap metal.