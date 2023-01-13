Anand Mahindra celebrates RRR’s big win by sharing video of Laurel and Hardy dancing on Naatu Naatu

It truly seems impossible for India to get over its big win of 2023. Basking the international glory, putting the Indian film industry on the global pedestal of world cinema, and bringing international fame to the Telugu industry, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ truly etched history after its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ clinched the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Apart from defeating the singing stalwarts like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, what is more historic is the fact that ‘Naatu Naatu’ is the first Asian song to do so. Now, while congratulatory wishes are still pouring in, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra has shared yet another post as he continues to celebrate the historic win. Triggering laughter, Mahindra shared a hilarious clip of British-American comedy duo Laurel and Hardy shaking their legs on MM Keeravani’s mega-hit number, being played in the background.

Mahindra’s social media account is nothing less than a treasure hunt for internet users. From witty to inspiring posts, Mahindra surely knows how to keep the internet hooked to his timeline. And now the business tycoon has once again grabbed the limelight after he shared this remix clip, which is tickling everyone’s funny bones.

While sharing the clip on his official Twitter account, Mahindra called ‘Naatu Naatu’ contagious, as it is literally impossible to remain seated if it is being played in the background. Taking to his caption, Mahindra wrote, “No one is immune from the catchiness of Naatu Naatu. Not even inhabitants of the past.. L&H may not have the same energy as the RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the Friday Feeling.”

The now-viral video opens by showing comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy standing next to each other amidst the bustling street, as the crazy hit song begins playing in the background. But as the main lines of the song start playing the two can be seen grooving gracefully. We totally agree with Mahindra that while Laurel and Hardy couldn’t match the impeccably ecstatic energy of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the video is truly worth the watch.

As expected, the video started making rounds on the internet, with several users taking to the comments section to participate in the celebration. Some lauded Mahindra for bringing such priceless content forth, while many hailed Laurel and Hardy for their eccentric moves. One user commented, “Such tweets make Anand Mahindra’s account worth following because, at the end of the day, it proves leadership is being human first. Thanks for continuing to spend your time here on Twitter sir.”

Another commented. “No wonder music, dance & cinema have no boundaries of culture, language, national, international, now or from the past too!! Proven world over since the time of silent movies!!”

A user wrote, “I think Laurel and Hardy predicted that they will receive the Golden Globe Award for their Naatu Naatu song in the year 2023.”

So far, the video has been played more than 1.5 lakh times and has garnered around 10,000 likes.

