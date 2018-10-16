AMU revokes suspension of two Kashmiri students after row over prayer meet for slain Hizbul commander Manan Wani

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday revoked the suspension of two Kashmiri students who were disciplined last week for attempting to hold a prayer meet for slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Wani, ANI reported.

On 12 October, the students were suspended for their alleged attempt to hold an "unlawful" gathering on campus. The students were later booked for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Manan, killed in an encounter in north Kashmir on 11 October.

Wani (27), who was pursuing a PhD course in allied geology at the AMU, quit the university and joined militant ranks in January.

The police filed an FIR against Wasim Malik, Abdul Mir and one unnamed person, identified on the basis of a video recording of the incident. The three were suspended from the AMU earlier.

In the wake of their suspension, more than 1,200 Kashmiri students pursuing various courses at the AMU threatened to give up their studies and leave for their homes if the charges against the suspended students were not withdrawn by Wednesday.

In a letter to AMU proctor, the students said "no prayers or any relevant activity was observed and the directions of the AMU proctor were duly followed".

Earlier on Tuesday, AMU vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor clarified that the university administration did not slap sedition charges against the students.

Speaking to ANI, professor Mansoor said: "The imposition of sedition charges comes under district administration. We have requested the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and spare those who are innocent."

Elaborating on the incident, professor Mansoor said an FIR was registered by the police station in charge and the university has not filed any complaint against any student. "The registrar of the university only gave show cause notice to some students and suspended two boys. We have formed a committee which will look into the matter. Suspension notice against the students will be cancelled and the show cause notice will be withdrawn if they are found innocent," he added.

