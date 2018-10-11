You are here:
Two militants, including Hizbul commander Manan Wani, killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara town

India FP Staff Oct 11, 2018 15:19:52 IST

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including PhD scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces at Handwara in frontier district of north Kashmir, officials said.

The encounter broke out in the early hours at Satgund in Handwara following a specific intelligence about presence of Wani, along with two others, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that it has recovered arms and ammunition from the slain militants.

Internet services in the area were also suspended and all educational institutions were instructed to be closed. Police and other security forces were fired upon by holed up militants resulting in exchange of fire which continued till 11 am.

Police was making repeated announcements on public address system appealing to the militants to surrender, officials told PTI.

There was a lull in firing at around 9 am, prompting the police to initiate a search operation at the encounter site, but the same had to be suspended when firing resumed after 15 minutes, the officials added.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

According to Deccan Herald, clashes erupted at the site of the encounter as well and several protesters were injured.

With inputs from PTI


