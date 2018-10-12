Aligarh Muslim University suspends 3 students for trying to hold prayer meet for killed Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Dr Abdul Hamid on Thursday informed that Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani was rusticated from the University and that the varsity had no knowledge of his know-how ever since.

Speaking to ANI, Hamid said, "Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Wani who was killed in Handwara encounter on Thursday was once a student at AMU but he was rusticated from the University. AMU had nothing to do with him now." He also underscored that three students have been suspended after a group of them attempted to gather inside the university premises following the death of the terrorist.

"Few students tried to hold a gathering today over his death but we have given a clear message that no anti-national activity will be tolerated in AMU. We did not allow them to gather and 3 students were also suspended," Hamid said.

An encounter broke out on Thursday morning between security forces and terrorists in Shartgund Bala area of Qalamabad. Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Manan Wani and another Hizbul operative Ashiq Hussain Zargar were killed by security forces in this encounter.