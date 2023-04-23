Amritpal Singh's arrest: Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested.

Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

“Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days,” Mann said in a video message.

“Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law,” he said, adding “We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics.” “I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days,” the chief minister said.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga district’s Rode village this morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said. He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).

Security in Dibrugarh beefed up

A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged.

Apart from this, Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted to clear roads from the airport to the prison for Singh’s arrival. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.

