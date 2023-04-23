Amritpal Singh's arrest: Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal
Chandigarh: Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested.
Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.
“Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days,” Mann said in a video message.
“Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law,” he said, adding “We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics.” “I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days,” the chief minister said.
Amritpal was arrested in Moga district’s Rode village this morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape, police said. He has been taken to Dibrugarh in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA).
Security in Dibrugarh beefed up
A multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Singh will be lodged.
Apart from this, Dibrugarh Traffic Police has been alerted to clear roads from the airport to the prison for Singh’s arrival. A special team is in place along with policemen in plain clothes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pappalpreet Singh Arrested: Who is Amritpal Singh’s mentor and brains behind getaway?
Said to be in his late 30s, Pappalpreet hails from Amritsar’s Marari. He has been working with Amritpal Singh closely since he returned to India last year and took over the reins of ‘Waris Punjab De’
Has India 'disengaged' from UK trade talks?
A report by The Times alleged that India has 'disengaged' trade talks with the UK following the attacks at the Indian embassy building in London
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Punjab's Moga after a month-long manhunt
Amritpal Singh had reached his village of Rode last night where he even spoke to some people and addressed devotees in a gurdwara hours before he was arrested