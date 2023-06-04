Amit Shah urges people to lift blockade in Imphal-Dimapur highway to let food items enter state

Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 to facilitate the entry of food items and other necessary items into the violence-hit state.

“My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus,” Shah tweeted.

The Home Minister recently concluded his four-day visit to the state in order to assess the situation where he held meetings with various stakeholders in a bid to restore a sense of calm in the state.

On the last day of his visit, Amit Shah urged all communities and sections of society to maintain peace, hold discussions and promote harmony as well as surrender their weapons to the police.

In addition to this, he also urged the involved parties to surrender their guns in order to restore peace in the region and warned of strict action if anyone was founding possessing arms.

Meanwhile, the security advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, on Saturday said peace is returning to the state after a wave of ethnic clashes and violence and normality is being restored.

“Peace efforts are on in Manipur in close coordination with civil society people. Peace is returning to the state and normalcy is being restored. There has not been an incident of firing and arson in Manipur in the last 24 hours. Besides, joint security forces, including the Assam Rifles, have recovered 35 arms and 88 bombs in multiple operations in the last 24 hours,” Singh said earlier.

