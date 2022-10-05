Amit Shah Kashmir visit: Home Minister rules out talks with Pakistan, says polls will be held in J&K soon

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday ruled out talks with Pakistan and said that elections will soon take place in Jammu and Kashmir while addressing a public rally in Baramulla.

This was the final day of Shah’s 3-day visit to the union territory.

Taking a dig National Conference and PDP which were in power in the erstwhile state of J&K, Shah said “those who ruled J&K for 70 years advised me to talk to Pakistan.”

‘Those who ruled J&K wanted me to talk to Pakistan’

“But I refused and said I will talk to the people of Kashmir,” he added.

ये जो कुछ लोग मुझे सलाह दे रहे हैं न कि सरकार इससे बात करे उससे बात करे…मैं बड़ी स्पष्टता से उन्हें कहना चाहता हूं कि मैं किसी से बात नहीं करूंगा…मैं अपने गुर्जर, बकरवाल व पहाड़ी भाइयों-बहनों और सिर्फ घाटी के अपने युवा साथियों के साथ बात करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/i6KxZD0CZi — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 5, 2022

Referring to the alliance formed by J&K parties, Shah said “Gupkar model laid out the red carpet for Pakistani terrorists while Modi model paved the way for development.”

“For the last 70 years, Mufti & company, Abdullah& sons were in power here but didn’t provide housing for the 1 lakh homeless people. Modi ji gave homes to these 1 lakh people between 2014-2022,” the home minister said.

Polls in J&K soon

On holding assembly polls, Shah said a political process has started in this regard.

I want to assure you that once the work of publishing electoral rolls by the Election Commission is completed, elections will be conducted with full transparency and your own elected representatives will govern here, he said.

With inputs from agencies

