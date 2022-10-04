Amit Shah J&K visit: Home Minister promises reservation for Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis; slams dynasty politics

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the development of Jammu and Kashmir under the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Tuesday while addressing a public rally in J&K’s Rajouri.

Shah also said that the abrogation of Article 370 benefitted the union territory in several ways and paved the way for reforms.

Notably, Shah announced that the Pahari community, besides Gujjars and Bakarwals, will soon be given reservations in the education sector and government jobs under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Shah whose 3-day visit to the region began on Monday also met the families of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who were killed while fighting terrorists.

‘PM gave employment to youth who held stones in their hands’

Shah who inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones of several development projects in Rajouri said PM Modi gave employment to youth who earlier held stones in their hands.

“PM Modi gave computers and employment to the youth who earlier held stones (for stone-pelting) in their hands,” he said.

370 हटने से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर का जितना साल का बजट का नहीं होता था…आज मोदी सरकार हर महीने उससे अधिक हजारों करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का शुभारंभ और शिलान्यास कर रही है। pic.twitter.com/qlydXKJbgC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 4, 2022

He added that there have been no stone-pelting incidents in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“Earlier, curfew, strike used to take place in Jammu and Kashmir every day, the strike was announced from another country and it was followed by the people sitting here. Today there is no strike in J&K and no one dares to follow and glorify it,” he also said.

Shah said that the government “rooted out those in the J&K administration who supported terrorism.”

The Home Minister also slammed dynasty politics by saying that “three families who had ruled J&K left no stone unturned in committing corruption.”



“PM Modi has taken out Jamhooriyat from three families in Jammu and Kashmir and has taken it to the people through 30 thousand Panchayati members,” he said.

He also said for the first time since independence, a real delimitation or redrawing of boundaries of constituencies took place in J&K.

Reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal & Pahari communities soon

Among the most notable announcement of the day was a reservation for tribal communities.

“After the abrogation of 370, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission (set up by Lieutenant Governor) has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon,” Shah said.

J&K | After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma’s commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Rajouri pic.twitter.com/LrfJYWC5xG — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

He said with the removal of Article 370 and 35A, Dalits, Paharis, minorities and tribals will all get their rights.

Shah will be addressing a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies

