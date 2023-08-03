Allahabad HC likely to pronounce verdict on Gyanvapi mosque survey today

The Allahabad High Court is likely to pronounce its final verdict on the ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Earlier on July 27, the court had reserved the hearing of the case till August 3. The verdict is expected today afternoon.

On July 21, a Varanasi court directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque that included excavations if necessary. The survey was ordered to determine whether the mosque was built on the ruins of a temple or not.

While ASI had started conducting the survey on the mosque premises, the previous court order was stayed by the Supreme Court on July 24 after the mosque committee approached it.

The Committee said that any kind of survey would destabilise the mosque’s structure owing to its weak foundation which is over a thousand years old.

It also argued that a survey would lead to a violation of the existing laws around religious places.

The centre, on the other hand, assured the apex court that no damage will be incurred on the mosque structure, stressing that the ASI has “not removed a single brick nor is it planned.”

CM Yogi on Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that “there will be a dispute if we call Gyanvapi a mosque.”

In an interview with ANI, Yogi said the Muslim side should accept its historical mistake and propose a solution.

Replying to a possible solution for the Gyanvapi and Kashi Vishwanath Temple issue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “If we call Gyanvapi a mosque then there will be a dispute. I think people should examine – what is a ‘Trishul‘ (trident) doing inside Gyanvapi, Hindus did not place them there. There is jyotirling, idols of god.”

“I think that the Muslim side should accept its historical mistake and propose a solution,” the UP CM said.