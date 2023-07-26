'Strong doubts': Allahabad HC stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi Mosque till Thursday
The Allahabad High Court passed the order while hearing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's challenge to the Varanasi District Judge's 21 July ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises till 27 July.
The bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker passed the order saying that the matter will be heard of Thursday at 3:30 pm.
The High Court passed the order while hearing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge to the Varanasi District Judge’s 21 July ASI Survey order of the Gyanvapi Mosque.
Anjuman Mosque Committee on Tuesday moved the HC challenging the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except for Wuzukhana). The order was passed on an application filed by four Hindu Women Worshippers who have been seeking year-round access to worship inside Mosque premises.
“ASI’s Additional Director today filed an affidavit in Allahabad High Court stating that during the survey there will be no damage to the structure. The ASI survey will not take place till… pic.twitter.com/3CLCKGoktY
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2023
On 24 July, the Supreme Court stayed the ASI survey till 26 July, 5 pm so as to allow some "breathing time" to the Masjid committee to approach the Allahabad High Court.
During the hearing on Wednesday, the High Court expressed its "strong doubts" regarding the work to be carried out by the ASI at the Mosque premises.
The observation was made by the bench of Justice Diwaker after the ASGI (appearing for the ASI) failed to explain the court the exact methodology of the proposed survey.
As per a report by LiveLaw, the ASGI on Wednesday made efforts to clarify to the Allahabad High Court that it would be using the Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) method without causing any damage to the structure as per the Varanasi Court's order, the bench was not convinced.
With inputs from LiveLaw
