'Gyanvapi, a mosque? What's a 'Trishul' doing inside it?' UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'There will be a dispute, if we call Gyanvapi a mosque'
“There will be a dispute, if we call Gyanvapi a mosque,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.
Yogi’s remarks come amid the ongoing dispute between the Hindu and Muslim sides over the Gyanvapi issue.
In an interview to ANI, Yogi said the Muslim side should accept its historical mistake and propose a solution.
Related Articles
Replying to a possible solution for the Gyanvapi and Kashi Vishwanath Temple issue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “If we call Gyanvapi a mosque then there will be a dispute. I think people should examine – what is a ‘Trishul‘ (trident) doing inside Gyanvapi, Hindus did not place them there. There is jyotirling, idols of god.”
“I think that the Muslim side should accept its historical mistake and propose a solution,” the UP CM said.
The Varanasi district court had previously ordered an ASI survey of the entire area, excluding the disputed parts of the Gyanvapi premises. The mosque committee had appealed against this order in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court later transferred the case to the high court, halting the survey.
Desh mein kisi ko rehna hai to rashtra ko sarvopari manna hoga, apne mazhab ko nahi- Yogi Adityanath#YogiAdityanath #ANIPodcastwithSmitaPrakash #Podcast
Click the ‘Notify me’ button to get a notification, when the episode goes on air: https://t.co/HkTmnJcuXC pic.twitter.com/FTxaxpaGox
— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought help from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, in the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises to determine if the structure was built upon a temple.
On 21 July, a Varanasi district court allowed the ASI to carry out a scientific survey of the 17th-century mosque. However, on 24 July, the Supreme Court stayed the Varanasi court's order and asked the mosque committee to approach the Allahabad High Court against the district court’s order.
On 27 July, the Allahabad High Court reserved its order on the matter till 3 August and extended the stay on the ASI survey till that day.
Yogi Adityanath on I.N.D.I.A
Asked for comments on Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, Yogi said changing attire (name) does not set them free from their misdeeds of the past.
"India nahi bolna chahiye. Ye jo dot dot dot dot group hain... Chola badalne se, pichhle karmon se mukti nahi mil jayegi.. (Changing the attire would not help them get free from the misdeeds of the past).
With inputs from agencies
also read
Varanasi court allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque: History of the dispute
The Gyanvapi mosque has been at the centre of dispute for decades. The Varanasi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India to submit its scientific survey report by 4 August and slated its next hearing for that day
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court allows scientific survey of mosque by ASI, seeks report by August 4
The court allowed ASI to survey the entire premises of Gyanvapi mosque except for Wuzukhana to find out whether the mosque had been built on an already existing structure of a Hindu temple
ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque complex begins amid heavy police deployment
Amid heavy police deployment, a team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday began a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple