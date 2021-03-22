All India Bar Exam XVI: Registration window closes today; apply on allindiabarexamination.com

The exam will take place on 25 April. It was earlier scheduled to be held on 21 March

The All India Bar Exam (AIBE) XVI registration window will close today, 22 March. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their application forms on the official website https://allindiabarexamination.com/Default.aspx.

The online application process started on 26 December, 2020.

In an official statement, the AIBE said, “The Council reserves the right to extend the said examination date in case of unavoidable circumstances. In that case, any request for refund/adjustment of fees shall not be entertained”.

The exam will take place on 25 April. It was earlier scheduled to be held on 21 March. The admit cards will be released online on 10 April. Candidates can check the revised schedule here.

The Council further noted that candidates, who register within the allotted time, will be allowed to pay their examination fee till 26 March.

As per the eligibility criteria, all candidates are mandated to have three years or five years LLB degree from a BCI recognised law school, enrollment in their respective State Bar Council, and an advocate enrollment card issued by the State Bar Council, otherwise he or she will not be deemed eligible for the Certificate of Practice (COP).

Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Following this, a page will open where you will be required to select name of your state, enrollment number, years of enrollment and other credentials to fill in the application form.

Step 3: You can select examination centre as per your preference.

Step 4: Upload required documents including enrollment certificate, scanned photos and signature. Make sure you do not send any document by post.

Step 5: As a last step, pay the registration fee using an e-option option and submit the form.