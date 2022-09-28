Al Qaeda’s Osama bin Laden was PFI’s hero
PFI celebrated and commemorated slain terrorist and Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. It declared Osama bin Laden as a ‘martyr’ in its mouthpiece magazine ‘Thejas’
New Delhi: The now-proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) has long been suspected of having links with such extremist and terrorist organisations as Tawheed Jamath, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, but also with Al Qaeda, which carried out the 9/11 dastardly attack to bring down the Twin Towers in New York.
In fact, the PFI celebrated and commemorated slain terrorist and Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. The PFI declared Osama bin Laden as a ‘martyr’ in its mouthpiece magazine ‘Thejas’. Osama’s portrait was carried on the cover page of the magazine and declared a ‘raktasakshi’ meaning ‘martyr’.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra ATS had on Monday told a court that it wanted to probe the links of the five of the accused arrested during raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI) with extremist and terror outfits such as Al Qaeda, and the Islamic State (IS).
The police had told the court that it also needed time to investigate the electronic evidence gathered during the raids. The ATS said it had recovered some literature and a book titled ‘Who Killed Karkare’ from one of the accused, whose laptop and phone had been seized.
However, the court extended the custody till 3 October.
The five accused were among the 20 people nabbed from Maharashtra by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in the multi-agency raids across the country headed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The accused PFI members and leaders have been charged with engaging in unlawful activities, promoting enmity among communities, and waging war against the country.
