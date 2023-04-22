Al-Qaeda vows to avenge the death of Atiq Ahmed in Eid message

New Delhi: The Indian division of Al-Qaeda (AQIS) has threatened to avenge the death of slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother, calling them “martyrs”.

AQIS issued a seven-page magazine to deliver its message on Eid-ul-Fitr where it also vowed to “liberate Muslims.”

“We shall stay in the hand of the oppressor— be it in the White House or the prime minister’s house in Delhi or GHQ in Rawalpindi. From Texas to Tihar to Adyala — we shall liberate all Muslim brothers and sisters from their shackles,” the magazine read.

“We shall strap bombs to the bodies of our children to protect honour of our prophet. What a calamity it is.. To Allah we belong and we shall return,” it added.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on live television by three men posing as reporters. Both men were interacting with the media while police personnel was escorting them for a checkup at the Prayagraj hospital.

Meanwhile, The incumbent BJP government in the poll-bound state of Karnataka has been demanding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the party in the upcoming assembly elections following the encounter with Atiq Ahmed.

A report by News18 quoted sources saying that Asad Ahmed’s encounter case could make Adityanath a big draw.

The Uttar Pradesh CM’s strict approach towards gangsters and criminals could make its way into his speeches during campaigns in Karnataka, which the BJP feels will have good resonance.

With inputs from agencies

