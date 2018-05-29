You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Akhilesh Yadav calls EVMs 'a threat to democracy', demands usage of ballot papers in future elections

India IANS May 29, 2018 17:12:13 IST

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday questioned the fairness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), terming them the "biggest threat to democracy".

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AFP

File image of Akhilesh Yadav. AFP

Addressing the media, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister referred to the snags in EVMs in the Kairana parliamentary and Noorpur assembly by-polls on Monday and said that after this, people were in no mood to trust the machines.

Reiterating his demand of using ballot papers in all future elections, Akhilesh Yadav also demanded a re-poll in every place where EVMs were used for voting in the Monday's by-poll. He also exhorted all political parties to come together and raise a united voice against the EVMs and seek all future voting through the traditional mechanism of ballot papers.

Akhilesh Yadav also expressed suspicion that the EVMs were tampered and manipulated under a "nefarious design" to defeat opposition candidates.

Slamming the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, he claimed that people were feeling cheated at their "hollow promises". Their work so far in one year has been dismaying, the SP chief said while pointing out several issues like pending arrears of cane growers and farmer distress.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 17:12 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores