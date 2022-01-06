AISSEE 2022 admit card released at aissee.nta.nic.in, check direct link, other details here

Candidates will be able to find important details like name, roll, number, exam date and timing, examination centre, etc on their hall tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the admit card of All India Sainik School Admission Entrance Exam (AISSEE) - 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at https://aissee.nta.nic.in .

The NTA will conduct the AISSEE 2022 on 9 January.

AISSEE admit card 2022: How to download hall tickets

Visit the official website of NTA - https://aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on AISSEE 2022 hall ticket link available on the homepage

Fill in the credentials - date of birth, application number, and verify captcha to access the AISSEE admit card 2022

The AISSEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Save and download the AISSEE admit card 2022 and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to AISSEE 2022 admit card

Candidates will be able to find important details like name, roll, number, exam date and timing, examination centre, etc on their hall tickets.

The AISSEE 2022 for Class 6 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and for Class 9 the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of examination for Class 6 is 150 minutes while for the Class 9 exam, the duration is 180 minutes.

It is to be noted that Sainik Schools will offer the admissions on the basis of aspirant’s performance in the AISSEE 2022 exam.

Check the official notice here

To qualify for the admissions in Sainik Schools, aspirants must secure 25 percent marks minimum in each subject and 40 percent marks in an overall aggregate of all subjects.

After qualifying, candidates will be admitted on the basis of their ranks in merit list. The will have to undergo a medical fitness and document verification process before the final selection.