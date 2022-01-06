AISSEE 2022 admit card released at aissee.nta.nic.in, check direct link, other details here
Candidates will be able to find important details like name, roll, number, exam date and timing, examination centre, etc on their hall tickets
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the admit card of All India Sainik School Admission Entrance Exam (AISSEE) - 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at https://aissee.nta.nic.in.
The NTA will conduct the AISSEE 2022 on 9 January.
AISSEE admit card 2022: How to download hall tickets
- Visit the official website of NTA - https://aissee.nta.nic.in
- Click on AISSEE 2022 hall ticket link available on the homepage
- Fill in the credentials - date of birth, application number, and verify captcha to access the AISSEE admit card 2022
- The AISSEE admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device
- Save and download the AISSEE admit card 2022 and take a print out for future reference
Here’s the direct link to AISSEE 2022 admit card
The AISSEE 2022 for Class 6 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and for Class 9 the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The duration of examination for Class 6 is 150 minutes while for the Class 9 exam, the duration is 180 minutes.
It is to be noted that Sainik Schools will offer the admissions on the basis of aspirant’s performance in the AISSEE 2022 exam.
Check the official notice here
To qualify for the admissions in Sainik Schools, aspirants must secure 25 percent marks minimum in each subject and 40 percent marks in an overall aggregate of all subjects.
After qualifying, candidates will be admitted on the basis of their ranks in merit list. The will have to undergo a medical fitness and document verification process before the final selection.
For further details or queries about AISSEE 2022 examination, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of NTA - https://aissee.nta.nic.in.
