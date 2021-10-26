Applicants who secure a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject and 40 percent marks in an overall aggregate of all subjects of the AISSEE exam will be eligible for admission in Sainik Schools

The registrations for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 will close today, 26 October. Aspirants can still apply today by visiting the official website of AISSEE at aissee.nta.nic.in till 11.50 pm.

Steps to apply for AISSEE 2022 are here:

Visit the official website of AISSEE, aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Apply for AISSEE 2022’ As the new page opens, press the ‘New Registration’ tab Now, complete the application form and upload all the required documents Pay the required fee and submit the form Save and download the filled AISSEE 2022 form for future use

Here's the direct link to register

The AISSEE exam will be conducted on 9 January, 2022. Sainik Schools offer admissions to Classes 6 and 9 on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the AISSEE. The duration for the entrance exam of Class 6 is 150 minutes while for the Class 9 test, the duration is 180 minutes.

Once the registration process is complete, the option to edit the application form will be available for candidates from 28 October to 2 November.

Applicants, who belong to unreserved or general category, wards of defense personnel, ex-servicemen and the non-creamy layer of OBC, will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. Candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe categories will have to pay Rs 400.

Eligibility:

A candidate’s age for admission in Class 6 should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31 March 2022. The age of students seeking admission to Class 9 should be between 13 and 15 years.

Applicants who secure a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject and 40 percent marks in an overall aggregate of all subjects of the AISSEE exam will be eligible for admission in Sainik Schools.

The admission to Sainik Schools will also be based on the merit of the AISSEE school a candidate has opted for. Medical fitness and proper document verification will also be required to complete the admission process.