Coronavirus Outbreak: Anupam Kher says his mother, three other family members test positive for COVID-19

Anupam Kher said his mother has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital

Anupam Kher, in a social media post, shared that his mother Dulari, brother Raju, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda had tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor said his and nephew Pranit's tests were negative.

Kher said his mother is displaying mild symptoms of the virus and has been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, while other family members are quarantining at home. He also shared that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had been informed of his family's diagnosis so their house can be fumigated and sanitised.

Here is Kher's post

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Kher said his mother experienced loss of appetite for a few days, following which they visited the doctor who recommended routine tests. A CT scan confirmed that she had contracted COVID-19.

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek were hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Kher extended his best wishes to the veteran actor saying he was confident that Amitabh would win the fight against coronavirus just as he had faced life's challenges with strength and courage.

Actress Rekha's bungalow in Bandra was sealed by the BMC after her staff tested positive for the virus.

India on Sunday reports a rise of 28,638 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 8,49,553. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 2,92,258, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 5,34,620 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the health ministry has said in its latest update.