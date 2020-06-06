AIIMS PG Exam Admit Card 2020 released at aiimsexams.org, here's how to download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the PG Entrance Examination 2020. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the website - www.aiimsexams.org .

Students who have applied for AIIMS MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS, M.Sc. Nursing, B.Sc. Post Basic (Nursing), DM/M.Ch./MD (Hospital Administration) and Fellowship Programme Entrance Examination-2020 will now be able to download the admit card which will mention their name, exam timing and all the other details.

How to download AIIMS PG Entrance Exam 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Academic Courses tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to select the course for which you have applied

Step 4: Once done, a new page will open where you will have to enter your Registration ID, RUC (Registration Unique Code), Password and enter Captcha before pressing login

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it.

Here’s the direct link to download AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card - https://www.aiimsexams.org/info/Course.html

According to a report by Jagran Josh, if there is any error/s, spelling mistakes in AIIMS PG admit card 2020, candidates can get in touch with the exam controllers' office of AIIMS via email.

Candidates for PG Courses can mail - aiims.pgexams@gmail.com , MCh and DM Courses applicants can mail at iims.dmmchmha@gmail.com , while Nursing and Allied Courses aspirants can mail at paar.aiims.bscmsc@gmail.com .

AIIMS will be conducting the entrance examination on 11 June. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 5 June but was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the revised schedule, exam for AIIMS Fellowship Programme will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm. Examinations for DM, M.Ch and MD (hospital administration); B.Sc (post basic); M.Sc (nursing) will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS exam will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Candidates have been advised to follow the guidelines of the Government of India regarding social distancing and sanitization at all the centres.