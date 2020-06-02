You are here:
AIIMS entrance exams for July/August 2020 session postponed to 11 June, admit card to be available at www.aiimsexams.org

India FP Staff Jun 02, 2020 14:04:24 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the entrance exam date for the July-August 2020 Session due to situation related to COVID-19 outbreak. As per the latest release, AIIMS will conduct the entrance examination on 11 June instead of 5 June.

Representational image. News18

According to the revised schedule, exam for AIIMS Fellowship Programme will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm. Examinations for DM, M.Ch and MD (hospital administration); B.Sc (post basic); M.Sc (nursing) will be conducted from 1 pm to 2:30 pm. The MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years) and MDS exam will be held from 1pm to 4 pm.

The admit card for AIIMS entrance examination for July/August 2020 session will be available on the website - www.aiimsexams.org from 5 pm on 3 June. "The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice and subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration" after Login with credentials," the notification stated.

Applicants have been advised to follow the guidelines of the Government of India regarding social distancing and sanitization at all the examination centres.

Resident doctors at AIIMS are not happy with the revised date of the entrance exam and feel that it discriminates against them.

“Choosing 11th is discriminatory against AIIMS residents who have to give final exams while the rest of the country has time to prepare for [the] exam,” General Secretary of AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association Srinivas MD tweeted

According to a report by Careers360, AIIMS PG exam is being conducted for admission to 643 MS, MD, MDS, DM and MCh seats across eight AIIMS institutes.

Applicants can check the website for information and updates on the AIIMS 2020 entrance examinations.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:04:24 IST



