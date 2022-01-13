AIAPGET 2021: Revised scorecards released by NTA; check direct link here

According to the NTA, a total of 26,146 applicants has appeared for the AIAPGET 2021 exam, which is held for admissions to postgraduate AYUSH courses

The revised scorecards of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 13 January. Candidates can download their revised results from the official website at https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/.

Steps to download AIAPGET 2021 revised scorecards:

― Visit the official website at https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the AIAPGET 2021 scorecards which is available on the main page

― Enter the required details such as your AIAPGET application number and date of birth

― The AIAPGET 2021 revised scorecards will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the results for future reference

Direct link for AIAPGET results here.

As per the official notice released by the NTA, the answer key for “Question ID- 745 and 752 of Ayurveda are being revised” on the directions of the Kerala High Court and a request from the Ministry of AYUSH. Therefore, candidates who had appeared for the Ayurveda exam (First Shift) on 18 September, 2021, need to download their revised scorecards from the official website.

In case applicants encounter any issues in downloading the hall ticket, they can contact the NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in or call the agency’s helpdesk at 011 40759000.

The AIAPGET was conducted by the NTA on 18 September in online mode. The entrance exam was conducted in two shifts of two hours each. All exams were held in English. Apart for English, Urdu was also the medium of answering the Unani paper and Tamil and Hindi for the Siddha and Ayurveda papers. The exam had a paper pattern of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The provisional answer key of the AIAPGET was put out on 6 October and the final results were declared on 21 October.

According to the NTA, a total of 26,146 applicants has appeared for the AIAPGET 2021 exam, which is held for admissions to postgraduate AYUSH courses.

For more details and queries, applicants are requested to keep visiting the website of the AIAPGET.

