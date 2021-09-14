AIAPGET 2021: Admit cards released by NTA; candidates can download hall tickets at aiapget.nta.ac.in

The AIAPGET 2021 will be held in computer-based mode on 18 September.

The admit cards for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/.

Process to download the hall ticket for AIAPGET 2021:

― Go to the official website at https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/

― Click on the link for AIAPGET 2021 admit card that is given on the homepage

― Select the option to login through your application number and either your password or your date of birth

― Enter the required details to login and click on submit

― The hall ticket will appear on screen. Save a copy for the future

Direct link for AIAPGET 2021 admit card: https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/Admitcard/LoginTypes.aspx

As per the official notification, the admit card is only provisionally issued to candidates and is subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria by the applicant. Issuance of the hall ticket does not guarantee that an applicant’s eligibility will not be scrutinised at later stages of the admission process.

The AIAPGET 2021 will be held in computer-based mode on 18 September. The exam will be held in two shifts, with a duration of two hours each. The paper pattern will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with English being the medium of answering the papers. In addition to English, Hindi would also be the medium for Ayurveda, with Urdu for Unani and Tamil for Siddha as well. Only the Homeopathy paper would have just English as the medium of instruction.

Applicants who are appearing for the AIAPGET 2021 can take a ballpoint pen, personal hand sanitizer and a passport size photograph to the exam centre. Applicants are also required to carry a valid identity proof and their hall ticket, along with the self-declaration undertaking provided by the NTA.

No candidate will be allowed into the exam centre before the documents are verified.

The AIAPGET 2021 will be conducted for admissions for the academic session 2021-22 into postgraduate/diploma AYUSH courses.