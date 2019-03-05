AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel shifted to high-risk ward in view of Pulwama attack, Tihar jail officials tell Delhi court

New Delhi: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, has been moved to a high-risk ward in view of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, Tihar jail authorities told the Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The authorities said that since Michel is a foreign inmate, it was appropriate to keep him in the high-risk ward as a temporary measure. On 2 March, Michel moved a fresh application before a Delhi court seeking judicial inquiry over being shifted to a solitary cell in Tihar jail and an apparent violation of human rights.

The Patiala House Court had sought a reply from Tihar jail authorities on the plea filed by the AgustaWestland accused.

Michel had earlier filed a plea in a Delhi court raising questions about putting him in a solitary cell, alleging that he was lodged in a cell with dreaded criminals like Chhota Rajan.

Michel, who was extradited from the UAE in December 2018, is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the CBI and ED cases against him related to the AgustaWestland deal.

