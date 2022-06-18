Agnipath stir: Bihar ruling allies BJP, JD(U) spar as Centre provides security to leaders

On Saturday, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal accused the administration led by CM Nitish Kumar of inciting violence against the saffron party in the state

Cracks have appeared in Bihar's ruling coalition as BJP hit out at chief minister Nitish Kumar's administration's handling of the ongoing violence over the Agnipath scheme in the state.

The Centre will provide 'Y' category security by the CRPF to 10 BJP leaders in the state, ANI reported.

Leaders who will get security cover include deputy CMs of Bihar.

The development comes on the day Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal accused the administration of inciting violence against the saffron party.

"Nothing wrong with opposing, but targeting people at the behest of administration, torching offices of a particular party with police acting as spectators is wrong. What isn't happening in India is happening in Bihar. I oppose it," he said.

BJP's local office in Nawada district was among the places attacked by mobs in Bihar in the last four days.

