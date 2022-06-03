After Sonia, daughter Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra tests positive for COVID-19

Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress general secretary, is in quarantine at home and requested those who came in contact with her to take all necessary precautions

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday tweeted that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The post comes after her mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was infected with the virus on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said that she has quarantined herself at home and requested those who came in contact with her to take necessary precautions.

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi, who was on Lucknow visit, had to cut short her stay and she returned to Delhi on Thursday after Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party president Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself after testing COVID positive.

Also Read: Sonia Gandhi in isolation after testing COVID positive; Congress assures her appearance before ED on 8 June

Surjewala said that the Congress president has been meeting leaders and activists over last week, some of whom have been found COVID positive.

About summon issued to Sonia Gandhi, Surjewala said: "Congress President will appear before ED on 8 June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments."

