You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

After protests on Kathua rape case, Centre passes ordinance to introduce death penalty for rape of minors below 12 years

India FP Staff Apr 21, 2018 17:17:04 IST

The Union Cabinet on Saturday has approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 to introduce the death penalty for rape of children younger than 12 years. The decision was taken a meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The ordinance will now have to be approved in Parliament within the next six months.

Representational image. Firstpost/Hassan M Kamal

Representational image. Firstpost/Hassan M Kamal

The development is significant given nation-wide anger over child rape cases across the country. On Friday, the Centre, in a letter submitted to the Supreme Court, said that it has started the process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure maximum punishment of death penalty in child rape cases where the victim is under 12 years of age.

The Centre submitted its report while responding to a PIL, ANI reported. The next hearing is scheduled for 27 April.

The Act was framed to protect children from offences of sexual abuse, sexual harassment and pornography and to provide a child-friendly system for the trial of these offences. The move comes amid rising tensions over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the alleged rape of a minor in Unnao by a BJP MLA, among other instances.

Last week, Union minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, had said that her ministry will bring an amendment in the POCSO Act. Her statement came after Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had assured that her government would bring a "new law" on the same lines to punish the culprits.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 17:17 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores