Adivasis and the Indian State: From Lohra tribals to Rautias, in Jharkhand, vulnerable groups bear burden of identity

Editor's Note: In this eighteen-part series, we will attempt to address the tropes associated with the communities in question from an Adivasi perspective while also exploring the contemporary relationship of Adivasi citizens with the Indian government. This is part three of the series on Adivasi communities in peninsular India.

***

In those days, it had become almost a fashion to worship Shiva and chant "Jai Shri Ram". Even the Adivasi Lohra community, who had been co-existing with Munda tribes for many centuries were not unaffected by this. In the village, there was one government school up to Class 5. But because my family had returned from Ranchi to the village, my family was advised to admit my brother and me to a private school called Saraswati Shishu Mandir. I was of the opinion that when all my friends from the village went to the government school, why not us? My parents told us that since we knew how to speak Hindi, we were in need of good education in order for us to progress and grow. My parents had come to Ranchi in search of work. My father found work as a labourer, which involved carrying and cutting wood. I had acquired my primary education from Ratu, in Ranchi, from APEJ, an English medium school. Our parents would speak to us in Hindi. In our locality, they were the only couple who were a little educated. Both of then had studied till Class 8, and my mother is currently pursuing her graduation. My mother was married at the age of 13. My father was 24-years-old. However, both are unsure about their exact ages.

The atmosphere in the village and the city were markedly different. To us, they were poles apart. In the village, we were a laughing stock outside the school, while being well respected within school premises.

“These children have just come from Ranchi. They don’t know how to speak but they know Hindi,” they would say.

Outside the school, we struggled with the local language, being unable to understand or speak it. The people of the village could not understand us either. We used to score well in school, but it was difficult for us to speak to the elders, or to mingle with the children of the government school, even though they were from our community.

When I started going to the school in the village, I learnt there were some norms and customs which we would have to follow like touching the feet of our parents before going to school, lighting agarbatti (incense sticks) in front of Hindu gods and goddesses in the school, reciting prayers (such as the Ekatmata Strotram, parts of the Bhagwat Geeta, Saraswati Vandana, etc), speaking in Sanskrit, such as asking the teacher for permission in Sanskrit (“Can I go outside?), etc.

If a student had eaten non-vegetarian food or had not bathed that day, they were not allowed to light the incense stick. There was much importance given to putting the mark of a tilak on one’s forehead. If any official visited the school, we were required to touch their feet as well. There were many other such endless rituals and customs which functioned as the unspoken rules of the school.

Over the years as we continued to make progress and joined higher grades, the number of students in each Class also reduced. In Class 5, there were only five students in our class in total – five girls and one boy. It was difficult to adjust to the bookish, dense language teaching being imparted to us. I began to feel embarrassed and shamefaced at not being able to progress, and at the constant references to the amount of money being spent on my education — by my parents and neighbours alike. In this difficult situation, it had become impossible to pass in school and simultaneously, to maintain a good reputation in the village. It began to feel like it would’ve been better to do some job and earn some money.

Who would rather go to school every day, suffer the humiliation of not being able to study well. It is easy to make fun of people, but difficult to be the target of the same taunts. It had become intolerable. I saw a ray of hope on the faces of those my friends who had already left school. But my time had not yet come.

I belong to the Lohra (also spelt as Lohara) tribe, the origins of which can be traced back to the Asur tribe. The Asur tribe can be found chiefly in Jharkhand’s Gumla, Palamu, Latehar and Lohardaga districts. This tribe was the progenitor of many other tribes, one of which is the Lohra tribe. The Asur tribe is given the status of a Particularly Vulnerable Trible Group (PVTG). They consume raw meat, skin dead animals in order to use the hide and pelt to cover themselves in harsh winters. The tribe is also proficient in using this hide to make instruments such as the mandar and dholki, as well as in the technology of iron smelting, which they also use to make weapons for hunting.

The Munda tribe later involved the people from the Lohra tribe to make useful weapons, and in order to encourage this, ensured that one house in every tola would have to be of the Lohra tribe. In return for this, the small Lohra household or colony was given ample grain and some land as a reward.

In recent times, the occupation of Lohras has become limited. After lighting the coal fire at 5 in the morning, the activities include melting iron over it, making different agricultural tools for cattle rearing and ploughing the fields such as knives, sickles and other tools, repairing old and broken utensils, etc. Every morning Lohra tribals go to nearby villages to work as a labourer, in exchange for which they get some grain and a little money. The children have learnt to light the coal fires, draw water from wells, clean cowsheds and throw the cow-dung, sweep and mop the homes and verandahs, take care of younger siblings, and sometimes even make food before rushing to school, right from childhood. As we grew up, we came to the realisation that there was not much dignity in our lives as Lohras, nor was there going to be enough money. This was why my father had decided to move to the city.

Once, after some time had passed since we had moved to the village, some girls from the village returned from Delhi. They had left school at a very young age and had run away to Delhi (or had been chased away, it cannot be ascertained). Education was difficult and unappealing, and the draw of money was clear. For them, it was as if education itself had become a storehouse of troubles. They, in turn, had encouraged their siblings to go to Goa, Madras (now Chennai) and Bombay (now Mumbai. As we watched, more and more children turned away from education, one after the other.

The girls who had returned from Delhi constantly started going to the main temple, which was the main locality of the Baniyas. Living in Delhi, they had learnt the way of prayers and rituals. At that time, Ramayana and Mahabharata began to be broadcasted on television. Along with the Lohra community, the entire village was walking on the path of becoming Hindu.

These people who had followed the Sarna religion, which included the worship of trees, the earth, animals, stones, black magic and the Singboga. Now they were turning to worship idols. People began to suffix surnames such as “Ram” and “Bhagat” to their names. Consequently, the Lohra community was being called even to the Panchayat, even if they were seated at a lower position than the Baniyas.

At that time, there was only one television in the entire village, which everyone turned to as a source of relaxation and entertainment, which was at the house of Vinayak Sahu. Some Baniyas had a television but no one could dare to go there. Now, the whole village could wind up its work quickly and make a beeline towards Vinayak Sahu’s house, congregating much like the insects which would emerge after twilight.

Once there was quite an extraordinary event where some members of the Munda community also landed up at Vinayak Sahu’s house to watch Ramayana. Previously, a girl from this community had eloped with a Baniya boy for a second marriage, that too with Hindu rites. After this, the perspective of many towards the Munda community changed entirely. The people of the village would tease them and ask whether they were thinking of becoming Hindu.

Once, a rumour spread like a wildfire throughout the village that a Munda, while returning from the Monday market, had shouted “Jai Shri Ram!”, and changed his name from Robert to Hanuman. After that, they were granted permission to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata in those houses, seated at the chairs.

Some people were happy, while others were deeply unhappy. The unhappy ones claimed that now anyone could utter Jai Shri Ram and change their names and enter the Hindu community. Some people of the village even considered drawing up legal documents for this purpose. But there was an incident which put an end to these developments. Vinayak Teli’s colour television stopped working and by the time the people of the village collected money to repair it, the transmission of Ramayana and Mahabharata had come to an end.

The children of the village were growing up. At that time, the government and private schools only offered education till Class 5 or 6. Thinking of further studies almost seemed like inviting trouble upon oneself. Further studies meant going to the city — if one did not have a cycle, it meant arranging for the daily fare for a vehicle or asking for a lift from a truck driver, and crossing a dense jungle and a river in order to get to school. The tiring daily commute meant one could not help out in any way at home. This was in addition to the existing struggles of studying and not being able to succeed in the class we were enrolled in. This was why children waited impatiently for the parents to decide that it was time for their children to leave school, and were only too eager to agree to this pronouncement. Sometimes, if someone had coped with this dilemma as well, then the government itself would provide an obstacle. That is what happened to me too.

After Class 10, I found out that the identity that we had immense pride (or at least, some performance of it) about, too would require a certificate of proof.

Since childhood, we had been consistently taught one thing: we were Lohras — making tools and implements, hunting animals, collecting wood and mushrooms, enjoying the feeling of bathing in the open at ponds and river banks, and working for the good of the village, even if it was in return for a small amount of sustenance in the form of paddy. The lifestyle of our community following the Sarna Adivasi religion revolved around the following practices – smelting iron on a fire, irrespective of whether it was morning or evening, summer or winter; worshipping the forest, its trees, the soil, stones and cattle; making tiled houses with small doors and no windows. How does one provide a certificate for this? The straightforward answer is this: take all the government documents and hand it in as proof. Show our true identity and silence their questions. But what would happen if the government — supposed to be our be-all and end-all — turns on us and says that Lohras are Brahmins/Pandits?

It is not the Lohras, but the Lohars who have been categorised as backward castes. There is no point of pretense. No doubt! Adivasis are backward, but this pretense should not be sustained generation after generation. All our lives, we have been Adivasis, but when it was our turn to claim education, they made us into Brahmins.

There was only one question in my mind – when studies are not going to be completed anyway, I should have left it a long time ago. This was also one big reason why many people of our community had to leave education. Nevertheless, some still persisted with studies for a few months, despite the tag of being Brahmins/Pandits, and some chose the path of extremism under the guise of searching for employment.

The major question that arises is: how and where did this mistake happen? The people of the north, central and eastern parts of India migrated in large numbers to southern Bihar, which is now Jharkhand. These people call themselves Lohar. They speak Hindi, Punjabi, Bangla and Sanskrit among other languages. They are a Hindu caste, many of whom have in-depth knowledge of the Shastras. Due to the slight difference in the name of the community, people from different places mix up Lohar and Lohra and consider them the same. Lohra Adivasis welcomed and gave shelter to these migrated communities, taught them their ways of living and the traditions of the Adivasi community. They saw the value of peaceful co-existence for all.

However, while Adivasis continued to roam the forests, catch fish and were involved in music and dance, the Lohars seized the opportunity of the market. Soon, they began to occupy high positions in all spaces and avenues. It came to a point that seeing the high position and status in society of the Lohars, the Lohra community started marrying off their daughters into their families.

During this period, at the time of the Census, a small error committed by the new government at the centre cost the Adivasis for generations to come. The elders in the community lament that a mere semantic mistake within the process of the Census ensured a heavy price to pay for the community at large. When the administration asked for the details of caste and religion in southern Bihar, they erroneously entered Lohra, as Lohar in the records, in a fallacious desire to modernise and contemporise the Adivasi culture and language.

At the time of verification, Lohra Adivasis were also questioned, but due to their goodwill and faith, the dilemma of language did not appear to be too weighty a question for them. After this exercise, the Adivasis of the forests were summarily turned into Hindu pandits. The community which had immense pride and self-respect about their Adivasi roots, could not tolerate the “joy” of becoming Pandits overnight.

In 2006, after years of ceaseless efforts, there were massive rallies carried out in Khunti, Simdega, Lohardaga, Ranchi and other districts. After endless visits to the courts by the community, it finally dawned upon those in power that these Adivasis had indeed been gathering wood and collecting food from jungles and smelting iron for all these years, and they were finally given the right of reservation. There was barely anyone who was educated in the community, so there was no hassle or question of making certificates. Finally, after consistent pressure from the community, we were finally free of these troubles by 2011-12.

The community pressured the government to introduce an amendment, and the government finally understood the importance of Adivasi identity and self-respect in the hearts of the “true” Lohars – the Lohra community. But can we say the same about the society which is ridden with customs and rituals?

Let us consider the case of the Rautia community in Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu, Jaldega and Raniya areas. Like the Lohras, they are categorised as a backward caste in the Hindu society. At one point, they had a highly esteemed status in society. In the Jharkhand Chotanagpur areas, much of the land and property was owned by them. Only they had the right to suffix Bhagat and Singh to their names. They had ample amount of buffaloes for ploughing, in addition to sufficient quantities of wheat, and the capability for agriculture. But now, these remain mere tales. The luxurious lifestyles of their ancestors are all but forgotten. Despite the change in fortunes, they leave no stone unturned to establish their caste superiority even today. Much like the Baniyas and Telis who practise untouchability with Adivasis, the Rautia Ganjus too practise untouchability with the Adivasis. It's only during Karma Parab that Adivasis go to their basti to listen to the paath (recitation of the scripture). The women of the community remain occupied in housework or work in the fields. The men play cards, and in the evening both men and women go to drink liquor. It is not as if this is not prevalent in some Adivasi communities as well. All members of the Rautiya community do not do this but many members have become used to the ways of alcohol and playing cards. The younger children in the community reach the Anganwadis, but school beyond that remains out of reach. This community has one of the highest numbers of school dropouts. They also don’t get the government benefits and schemes to which the Dalits and Adivasis have access to. Recently, they have also been denied access to the Ujjwala Gas Yojana.

Perhaps, I should not say this but the condition of Rautia is getting from bad to worse in recent times — socially, economically or politically. In no way can they be compared to the upper castes of Haryana or Delhi. Their ancestral land has been divided amongst themselves, or has been given away/sold to non Adivasis. The wheel of time has moved thus that they are now rendered very backward; whether in the arena of land, farming, education, respect, or money. It is almost as if they are cursed somehow.

As I had mentioned previously, there were only five students in Class 5. One of them was Shiv, belonging to the Rautia community. His father had passed away and since then his mother was living in her maternal home in our village. His grandmother was well known for witchcraft. After Class 5 I did not see Shiv for a long time. After surrendering to the police, he returned to the village. People were afraid of him because they thought he had connections with the extremists. Then he left the village forever. Now he returns every year or two to meet his mother.

Better late than never. In 2016, the Rautias realised they were not listed under the category of Scheduled Castes. Their eyes were finally open to the fact that in this new age, they would have to fight for their own dignity and self-respect. They realised the value of education and gainful employment. But how? In the eyes of the government, they are still somehow seen as belonging to the upper strata of society with all its comforts and luxuries. They barely have a fistful of the earth to call their own and yet, somehow wish to challenge the government.

No one knows how, or if the Rautia will be able to win this fight. Nevertheless, meetings are on, money is being collected and rallies are being taken out – which the media does not deem fit to cover.

In different blocks of major districts, such as Pakartand, Jaldega, Bolba, Bano, Thethaitanagar, Kodapani and Kolebira, committees and meetings are being held. The government is almost being convinced like a spurned lover who has to be told that whatever glorious status they possessed lies firmly in the past. There is no connection between that splendid life and this wretched present. Look at our state, it is as if they say, we are desperate. But it all seems to be falling on the deaf ears of the government.

They say they have nothing. No jobs, no food and no education. They claim that they are living a life worse than the Adivasis. They also claim that they are Chero Adivasis. Rituals and customs, food habits and lifestyles also coincide with that of Adivasis, because they have also become part of the Adivasi community. But the conspiracy has meant that they are not labelled as Adivasi. This has meant that they don’t get the benefit of any government schemes. The truth is that when their community was flourishing and economically well-off, patriarchy made for itself new rules and enabled that a man could marry more than one wife. This was the only community in the region which could have marital relations with women of a different community, and the inheritance laws also worked in such a way that their children could carry the father’s name and also inherit the land.

It can be seen that there are two groups in this community – the more prevalent Rautia Ganju (non-Adivasis) and Chero (Adivasi) Rautias, whose fathers were generally from the Rautia community but mothers from other castes or tribes. In current times, it is nearly impossible to tell which of these two groups a Rautia belongs to. Because all of them have been driven to very difficult socio-economic and existential conditions, all of them are attempting to be categorised as Chero Rautia.

But which struggle for existence is easy? If it was easy it would not be called a struggle. It would be a mere debate. It is hoped that those who truly deserve these rights claim them soon.

Read the article in Hindi:

